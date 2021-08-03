Cancel
Council Bluffs, IA

Semi hits car in Council Bluffs, 1 person seriously hurt

kjan.com
 6 days ago

The driver of a Honda CRV was injured during a collision Monday afternoon, in Council Bluffs. According to Bluffs Police, the accident happened at around 3:10-p.m.. Authorities say a 2020 Mack Semi hauling a loaded dump trailer was westbound on Vets Hwy. An eastbound 2016 Honda CRV was preparing to make a left turn to go northbound on S 24th Street. Preliminary investigation revealed the traffic light was yellow when both vehicles entered the intersection and the Honda turned in front of the semi causing the collision.

www.kjan.com

