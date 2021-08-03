Cancel
Atlantic School Board to discuss Middle School Relocation Plan

 17 days ago

The Board of Education for the Atlantic Community School District will hold a Special Meet 8:30-p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3rd, to discuss a plan for relocating the Middle School. The current facility was damaged by a fire on July 27th, and will not be available for occupancy by the time school starts on Aug. 23rd.

