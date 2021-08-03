Atlantic School Board to discuss Middle School Relocation Plan

The Davis County School board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday night at the high school library. The board will consider approval of resignations, contracts, administrative reports, student and employee handbooks, activity fund fees and a contract for education services from Indian Hills Community College. The board will consider a service contract with Indian Hills for an automotive class. They will consider a 28E agreement with SIEDA Head Start and will consider a therapeutic classroom consortium agreement. The board will consider an agreement between the school district and DeVries Counseling and Consulting PLLC. They will consider a stement of work with the National Institute for Excellence in teaching, and will consider aproval of an order form with Edmentum for services. The board will also consider a revenue purpose statement ordering an election on a revenue purpose statement. This is simply an update of the revenue purpose statement already in place. The board will consider purchasing a UTV, bids for HVAC systems at middle school and high school gymnasiums. They will consider a repeater for the E911 tower.