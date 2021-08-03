Cancel
Congress & Courts

‘You Had a Month!’ Mehdi Hasan Tees Off on Congress, Biden Admin for Failing to Extend Eviction Moratorium

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan slammed the Biden administration and the Democratic-controlled Congress for not acting before the federal eviction moratorium ended Sunday. The moratorium implemented by the CDC expired at the end of July. The Supreme Court upheld it in June for one month more, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh saying that congressional authorization would be needed to extend it further. The Biden administration put out a statement this past Thursday saying Congress should act, the House failed to pass it, and now Speaker Nancy Pelosi is putting the onus on the CDC to act.

