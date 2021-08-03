Coburn Place Names President and CEO
Coburn Place has named Rachel Scott president and chief executive officer. She most recently served as chief strategy officer at Indiana United Ways. In her nearly five years at IUW, Scott led the process of securing and managing emergency COVID and other matching dollars for the United Way network in Indiana. She coached United Ways on corporate engagement and partnerships, and worked closely with United Ways during a business model transition that includes a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.www.insideindianabusiness.com
Comments / 0