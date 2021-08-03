Chiefs wrap up Day 5 with pads set to come on Tuesday

Even offenses that have been to back-to-back Super Bowls have a bad day at the office.

So was the case with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, as the defense intercepted Patrick Mahomes II three times and multiple young wide receivers had timing issues with the former MVP.

“We understand the ebbs and flows of practice. Sometimes you have good days, sometimes the guys on the other side have good days,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told reporters following practice at Missouri Western. “The only thing you want to see is guys making sure that they continue to play with the effort that we expect them to play with.

“Today we didn’t have a very good day, but I’ll have an opportunity to really evaluate it once we go in there and look at it on tape.”

The woes began during 7-on-7 when Mahomes threw toward Mecole Hardman near the left hash, but Willie Gay Jr. was running across the middle of the field and intercepted the pass before rushing up the sideline.

Two plays later, rookie tight end Noah Gray stopped his route across the field on the right hash, and Mahomes threw it more toward the sideline where he anticipated Gray would be running. Rookie linebacker Nick Bolton hauled in the pass for what would’ve been a defensive score.

Linebacker Darius Harris also added an interception near the sideline on a pass toward Travis Kelce in 11-on-11.

The offense’s turn to repay the favor will come when the Chiefs hold their first padded practice Tuesday morning.

“That’s real football,” said Jarran Reed, in his first season with the Chiefs after a previous stint in Seattle. “You let the pads do the talking. That’s the time where you get the wrinkles out. It’s an exciting day.”

“Everything changes when we put the pads on,” Bieniemy added.

For the position groups under the most watchful eye, the addition of pads will be a welcome sight as evaluation tools for the staff. The offensive line has featured three rookies working for center to the right side in Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Lucas Niang — as Mike Remmers has missed two-straight practices with back spasms. The Chiefs will also get a look at their left side of the line in offseason acquisitions Orlando Brown Jr. and Joe Thuney.

“I’m very excited about those young guys. … Are they right where we need them to be right now? No, but that’s what training camp is for,” Bieniemy said. “In fact, as bad as you hate to see mistakes made, it’s almost good because now you can go out there and take a look at it on tape and have those guys learn from their mistakes.”

With Anthony Hitchens limited with a hamstring injury and Ben Niemann missing Monday after leaving Saturday with a hamstring injury of his own, the aforementioned young linebackers have received extended work.

The team can also start to gain an understanding for how the defensive line will play out with guys like Khalen Saunders battling for depth on the interior while Chris Jones sees more regular reps at defensive end.

The Chiefs will practice at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday as part of a six-day stretch of practice.

3:34

Updated 1 hr ago

1:45

Updated 3 hrs ago

1:31