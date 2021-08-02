Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

There’s a Brutal Heatwave in the Pacific Northwest. So What’s This About a “Seattle Freeze”?

By Sydney Baker
FodorsTravel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome > Destinations > USA > Washington > Seattle > History • Travel Tips. You might want to bring a hat. If you’ve ever planned a trip (or a move) to the Emerald City, you may have been warned of the “Seattle Freeze.” The Pacific Northwest is often touted as a wonderland oasis of lush green forests, wild coasts, and mountains apt for exploring, but the often frosty reception from locals toward transplants and newcomers, a.k.a. the “Seattle Freeze,” can come as a surprise. Thanks to the booming tech industry, Seattle has become America’s fastest-growing city, a fact that is often blamed for the “Freeze.” But there’s more at play than resentment of change. Cultural factors are also at play, such as the city’s deep Scandinavian roots, as well as lesser-known racist origins of an ostensibly progressive city.

www.fodors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Freeze#Heatwave#The Pacific Northwest#The Freeze#Extreme Weather#Scandinavian#The Seattle Times#Nordic#Big Tech#White European#Indigenous#Kkk#Chinese#Native American#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy