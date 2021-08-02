There’s a Brutal Heatwave in the Pacific Northwest. So What’s This About a “Seattle Freeze”?

Home > Destinations > USA > Washington > Seattle > History • Travel Tips. You might want to bring a hat. If you’ve ever planned a trip (or a move) to the Emerald City, you may have been warned of the “Seattle Freeze.” The Pacific Northwest is often touted as a wonderland oasis of lush green forests, wild coasts, and mountains apt for exploring, but the often frosty reception from locals toward transplants and newcomers, a.k.a. the “Seattle Freeze,” can come as a surprise. Thanks to the booming tech industry, Seattle has become America’s fastest-growing city, a fact that is often blamed for the “Freeze.” But there’s more at play than resentment of change. Cultural factors are also at play, such as the city’s deep Scandinavian roots, as well as lesser-known racist origins of an ostensibly progressive city.