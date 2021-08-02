Cancel
Stellar Award Winners Maverick City Music Share What It Means To Win New Artist & Album Of The Year

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
praisedc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Stellar Awards saw some of our favorite gospel musicians achieving major success, but the MVPs of the night were definitely Maverick City Music. The award-winning collective brought home trophies for “New Artist Of The Year” and the highly-coveted “Album Of The Year,” and the Get Up! Mornings crew had the pleasure of speaking with them to discuss how it feels to get top honors.

praisedc.com

