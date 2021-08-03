Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MST At 630 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oracle, moving south at 5 to 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, Campo Bonito and Biosphere 2.