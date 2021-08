About the time that Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns lifted the mandatory evacuation order for Meadow Valley, reducing it to an advisory, the morning update by Operations Section Chief Jake Cagle was posted to the Plumas National Forest Facebook page, in which he explained why they weren’t advising mandatory evacuations be lifted for Meadow Valley. “We’re really focusing on Silver Lake with the northeast winds this morning … we’re holding off on lifting evacuations in Meadow Valley; we appreciate everyone being patient.” He added that the crews “really want to lock this off.”