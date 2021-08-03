Cancel
Agriculture

GRAINS-Corn falls on economic worries, U.S. crop report caps losses

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

CANBERRA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Tuesday amid a broad commodity sell-off on concerns over the global economy, though losses were limited by a widely watched report that showed the condition of U.S. crops was worse than expected. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on...

www.agriculture.com

Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

China Nerves Sink Oil Again

Oil remains under pressure. Despite impressive US employment data on Friday, oil prices fell as the US Dollar rallied strongly. What are disturbing oil markets the most, though, is the delta-variant Covid-19 strain which has vast swathes of the planet in its grip. That is increasing fears that the global recovery will stutter and become very uneven, thus reducing oil consumption even as OPEC+ continues to increase production.
Agricultureagfax.com

Wheat: Checking the 2021/22 Global Crop Ahead of Aug. WASDE Report

The effects of weather on the 2021/22 global wheat crop have sparked a run-up in prices even as harvest progresses in the Northern Hemisphere. Given the market’s supply concerns, U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) gathered information from major wheat exporting countries to see what may affect USDA’s next estimates of world supply and demand due on Aug. 12.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower, Chinese demand caps losses

CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower amid broad weakness in commodity markets on Monday, although losses were checked by strong Chinese demand. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $13.36 a bushel by 0135 GMT, having firmed 0.6% on Friday.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Slumps on Chinese Demand Fears

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices slumped Monday, extending last week’s sharp losses, on fears that Covid-related restrictions in China would stunt the recovery in oil demand. By 9:25 AM ET (1325 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 2.6% at $66.52 a barrel, after falling nearly 7% last week, the steepest...
MarketsStreet.Com

Gold Steadies After Overnight 'Flash Crash' As Dollar Gains, Treasury Yields Firm

Gold prices steadied from an overnight 'flash crash' Monday that briefly pulled bullion prices to a four-month low amid a firming U.S. dollar and rising Treasury bond yields. Friday's stronger-than-expected July employment report, which showed a net 943,000 new jobs were created in the world's biggest economy last month as average hourly wages rose 4% from last year, has trigged bets on a near-term signal from the Federal Reserve on slowing the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Agriculture Online

Time to defend cattle prices, analyst asks

Cattle prices this year have recovered from a sharp drop in price during 2020, when futures plunged from over $1.20 per pound to the mid $.80s in a matter of months. Since a full recovery has occurred in futures, both in the nearby contracts as well as deferred contracts, they are currently offering risk-shifting opportunities. Producers should pay attention, as contracts have made a near nonstop continuous uptrend for 12 months. Improved demand prospects as COVID-19 numbers slid into the midsummer helped provide longer-term demand expectations. Still, growing concerns are beginning to mount regarding increased worldwide cases of the COVID-19 Delta strain.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise on strong demand and global crop issues

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose last week on strong demand from importers and domestic buyers as well as a worsening outlook for the global crop, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in August was $267 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $13 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Another consultancy, Sovecon, recorded a $13 rise to $268 a tonne, adding that barley was up $9 at $233. "Russian wheat rallied substantially in recent weeks. The rally is expected to slow down thanks to competition with the European Union and Ukraine," Sovecon said. Exports from Russia were weak in July owing to delayed harvesting but are expected to speed up to between 4 million and 4.5 million tonnes in August, Sovecon said. Domestic wheat prices also rose sharply last week on worsening prospects for this year's crop. "Many traders and domestic buyers are short," Sovecon said. "Many sellers default on existing contracts leading to more panic buying." Weather continues to improve for wheat in Siberia but is unlikely to help spring wheat in other regions, Sovecon said, adding that the outlook for corn (maize) and sunflower crops improved slightly after recent rains. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 13,450 roubles/t +625 rbls class wheat, ($183.04) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,825 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic 92,325 rbls/t +1,325 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,230/t -$10 sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,230/t -$20 sunflower oil (IKAR) - soybeans 47,400 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - white sugar, $574.0/t +$1.2 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.4800 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures retreat as commodity losses weigh

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures: Dow down 0.2%, S&P down 0.1%, Nasdaq up 0.1%. Aug 9 (Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow index futures fell from record highs on Monday with oil stocks reeling from a more than 4% slump in crude prices on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in Asia.
Energy IndustryAgriculture Online

India to launch $1.48 bln plan to raise oilseed output, cut imports

NEW DELHI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - India will launch a 110 billion rupee ($1.48 billion) plan to boost domestic oilseed production to make the country self-sufficient in edible oil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, a move that will cut costly vegetable oil imports. India is the world's biggest...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Two new USDA reports to put more details into cattle prices

The USDA will launch two new cattle pricing reports next week that “will bring needed clarity to the marketplace,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday. The reports, which will provide more information on prices for cattle sold through the major channels, such as cash, formula, and contracts, were greeted as a significant step toward transparency in an often-opaque market.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn down 6-7 cents, wheat down 5-7 cents, soybeans down 3-7 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat futures eased, following corn and soybeans lower as beneficial rains fell across much of the U.S. Midwest, though much of the U.S. wheat crop was already stunted from drought earlier in the year. * Russian wheat prices rose last week on strong demand from importers and domestic buyers as well as a worsening outlook for the global crop, analysts said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last down 5-1/2 cents at $7.13-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat fell 5 cents to $7.00-3/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat firmed 1-1/4 cents to $9.17-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Corn eases overnight after rainfall across much of the U.S. Midwest offered much needed moisture to crops, while analysts assess U.S. and South American production ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand estimates, due Thursday. * Ahead of the USDA's supply and demand report, analysts predict the agency will peg the U.S. corn crop yield at an average of 177.6 bushels per acre, producing 15.004 billion bushels in total, a 200 million bushel drop from the agency's July report. * Analysts also predicted the USDA's assessment of Brazil's corn crop to fall to 88.72 million tonnes, falling more than 4 million tonnes from its July report. * Brazilian farmers have harvested 58% of their second corn crop in the center south, a nine point improvement from the prior week but 12 points lower than the same period in 2020, according to a statement from agribusiness consultancy AgRural. * CBOT December corn last traded down 6 cents at $5.50-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 7 cents per bushel * Rainfall across much of the U.S. Midwest over the weekend pressured the soybean market overnight, benefitting crops during a crucial developmental stage. * Exporters sold 104,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, according to the USDA. * Ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report, traders predicted the agency will peg U.S. soybean yield at an average of 50.4 bushels per acre, producing 4.375 billion bushels in total, down 400 million bushels from the agency's July assessment. * CBOT November soybeans were last down 6-1/2 cents at $13.30-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Mark Potter)
StocksPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Energy stocks lead major indexes lower in early US trading

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, with energy companies logging some of the biggest losses as oil prices take another turn lower. The S&P 500 index was off 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading Monday, and the Nasdaq was down by a similar amount. Benchmark U.S. crude oil was down 2.9% to just over $66 a barrel, following a decline of 7.7% last week. That helped pull energy companies lower. Occidental Petroleum lost 2.3%. Companies are still turning out their latest quarterly earnings reports. Tyson Foods climbed 4.9% after turning in a strong report card. Bond yields held steady.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybeans consolidate with Chinese demand in focus

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Monday, consolidating after a three-day rise as the market assessed Chinese demand and Midwest weather ahead of U.S. government crop data this week. Corn and wheat eased as strength in the dollar and a slide in crude oil curbed...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Tumbles 4%

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped more than 100 points in the previous session following the release of strong jobs report. Investors are awaiting earnings results from DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) and AECOM (NYSE: ACM).

