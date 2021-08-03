Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Blu Review – The Zombie Army (Tempe Digital)

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring – Cindie Lou Acker, Jody Amato, and Michelle Anderson. Tom Savini’s remake of Night of the Living Dead was the film that got me into horror but Romero’s original NotLD was the first movie I became obsessed with. This obsession soon spilled over into a zombie obsession. Before long I was snagging every zombie flick I could find. Movies like Dead Meat, Dead & Breakfast, Zombie Town, and so on. I couldn’t get enough. Sadly, The Walking Dead has over saturated the market and we have so many half-hearted zombie films to choose from.

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zombies#Zombie#Blu Review#The Zombie Army#Dead Meat#Dead Breakfast#The Walking Dead#New Classic#Super Vhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Seance (Review)

Director – Simon Barrett (V/H/S 2, The Nothing Deal) Starring – Suki Waterhouse (The Bad Batch, Pride & Prejudice and Zombies), Madisen Beaty (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), and Inanna Sarkis (College, |Boo 2: A Madea Halloween) Release Date – 2021. Rating – 3/5.
Moviesflickdirect.com

The Wraith Collector's Series Blu-ray Review

This release is a solid MPEG 4 1080P, 1.78:1 ratio and it looks great. A Long time ago, in a galaxy far far away, in a land devoid of Tiger's blood and Adonis DNA, Charlie Sheen was an up-and-coming actor. Before Platoon hit, and helped to propel his career, he starred in The Wraith! Lionsgate, through its imprint, Vestron Home Video, releases another, seldom sought after, but still a decent amount of fun, genre-bending release. Is it Horror? Is it Sci-Fi? Is it an action film? The answer is a resounding YES.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Lucky (Review)

Rating – 2.5/5. The Shudder originals and exclusives have really been hitting hard over the last year or so with some of them being my favorites of the year. However, not all of these films are movies that I dig. There has been a few that just wasn’t for me. That doesn’t make them bad movies but they wasn’t something I enjoyed. When I first saw the trailer for Lucky I was hooked. I wanted to see it so bad and when I saw that RLJE Films was releasing it on DVD I had to snag a copy to review. I requested a copy and soon one was sent my way. Thanks guys!
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Initiation (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. I’m the worst when it comes to judging movies by the cover. I’ve been writing reviews for almost ten years and I’ve been watched hundreds of movies I thought would suck because the title or artwork was bad. A few weeks ago I received the press release for the 2020 horror film Initiation.
MoviesWashington Times

‘Batman: Long Halloween’ Blu-ray movie review

Writer Jeff Loeb and artist Tim Sales’ seminal comic book murder mystery that explored the early years of the Dark Knight now debuts as a two-part animated movie from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment in Batman: Long Halloween — Part One (Rated PG-13, 1:78:1 aspect ratio, 85 minutes, $29.98) and Batman: Long Halloween — Part Two (Rated R, 2.39:1 aspect ratio, 89 minutes, $34.98).
Retailnerdreactor.com

Profile – Blu-ray Review

When we reviewed the film back in May, we called Profile “a gimmick stretched to an almost two-hour runtime in a clever but exhausting thriller.” Upon a secondary viewing, my thoughts on the film relatively stayed the same. Profile uses a new film genre as a way to comment on the dark side of social media. However, the filmmakers should have put a little more thought into the storyline rather than solely focusing on this gimmicky format.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Night of the Animated Dead’: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) Before there was The Walking Dead or any of its gazillion TV spin-offs, there was Night of the Living Dead. Soon there will be a new animated […]
MoviesFilm Threat

The New Exorcist Trilogy Has A Release Date

Nothing is sacred when it comes to movies. If you make a successful movie, you can rest assured that somebody will come along to remake it ten or twenty years from now. When you push that timeframe out to thirty or forty years, a remake becomes a virtual certainty. There isn’t a big-money movie out there that hasn’t been considered for a remake at some point, and a few of those proposed remake projects are finally seeing the light of day. Take The Exorcist, for example. After years of rumours, the Universal Pictures reboot of the original trilogy is in production. We now know we’ll see the first of the three films in October 2023.
MoviesTVOvermind

A Film Adaptation of Trevanian’s Shibumi is Happening at Warner Bros.

As if the John Wick series wasn’t enough, it would appear that another story of revenge, espionage, and of the fury brought on by one antagonist or another is going to be coming to Warner Bros. eventually. The novel titled Shibumi by Trevanian is going to be given a place at WB at some point and will apparently be taken on by Chad Stahelski. The synopsis of the novel is actually rather interesting and could be something worth watching since the premise is intriguing enough to give a second thought to. Revenge stories, assassins, spies, all of it eventually comes around at various times to entertain those that have a vested interest in such things, and Shibumi is bound to be the same way since the story is one of those that brings to mind a great number of revenge stories involving a highly-trained individual that might have believed that they were done with fighting and bloodshed. Such stories are quite attractive since they usually involve actors that are capable of playing someone that has seen a little too much and are ready to settle into a peaceful existence.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Teaser Robert Nemere’s for ALIEN VAMPIRE BUSTERS

Robert Nemere’s new film, ALIEN VAMPIRE BUSTERS is jam packed with talent that includes Eric Roberts, Andy Dick, Mike Ferguson, Shawn C. Phillips, Felissa Rose, Jeremy London, Lara Jean Sullivan, and Dave Sheridan. The movie is set in a sleepy town where alien vampires, corrupt politicians, and strange locals collide...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Glenn Danzig’s Vampire Spaghetti-Western ‘Death Rider in the House of Vampires’ Gets Poster and Ticketing Links

Glenn Danzig is bringing his Vampire Spaghetti-Western Death Rider in the House of Vampires to theaters this fall and the first dates have begun popping up, including a batch of screenings at Galaxy Theaters in Las Vegas beginning on August 19th. Tickets are available at the aforementioned link which also included a first look at the film’s poster art, shared below.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Black Widow’ Release Dates for Digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD (Updated)

Disney and Marvel have officially announced their complete home video plans for Black Widow following its theatrical and Disney+ Premiere Access run, which will make it accessible for viewing relatively soon. The Digital release date for Black Widow falls on August 10th, 15 days from now. Look for the 4K...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Writer Peter Briggs Opens the Puzzle Box to Discuss His Unmade Sequel ‘Hellraiser: Lament’ [Phantom Limbs]

Phantom limb /ˈfan(t)əm’lim/ n. an often painful sensation of the presence of a limb that has been amputated. Welcome to Phantom Limbs, a recurring feature which will take a look at intended yet unproduced horror sequels and remakes – extensions to genre films we love, appendages to horror franchises that we adore – that were sadly lopped off before making it beyond the planning stages. Here, we will be chatting with the creators of these unmade extremities to gain their unique insight into these follow-ups that never were, with the discussions standing as hopefully illuminating but undoubtedly painful reminders of what might have been.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – The Joker #6

DC Comics has shared the official preview for The Joker #6 ahead of its release this Tuesday; check it out here…. After barely surviving in the jungles of Belize, The Joker flees to Europe!. Jim Gordon pursues the madman, but the seeds of doubt begin to sprout…if The Joker didn’t...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Prequel Trailer Released

Written by Beau DeMayo and directed by Kwang Il Han, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf takes place before Geralt's journey and introduces viewers to a young, cocky witcher by the name of Vesemir who delights in slaying monsters for coin. But when a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, Vesemir learns that some witchering jobs are about more than just money. Set to release on August 23, the voice cast includes Theo James (Castlevania) as Vesemir, Lara Pulver (Sherlock) as Tetra, Graham McTavish (Outlander) as Deglan, and Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica) as Lady Zerbst. That means by now you're probably wondering when there's going to be an official trailer, right/ Well, funny you should mention that…

Comments / 0

Community Policy