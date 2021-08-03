First Avenue Requiring Vaccination or Negative Test to Attend Concerts

This week we had our National Night Out neighborhood block party. As in past years, it was a great opportunity to get together with our neighbors, share our experiences of living in the neighborhood and get to know each others' families. What set this year as different from the past was the visit from the local police that happens every year. The difference was that the message from local law enforcement was that as crime escalates we, as the local residents, need to change our behavior to help make us safe.