West Burlington, IA

Male Athlete of the Year finalist: West Burlington senior Ethan Eilers

Hawk Eye
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports — Football, basketball, wrestling, track and field, baseball. Accomplishments — Football: Eilers was a three-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman. For his career, Eilers had 69 tackles, 51 of them solo, to go along withj one quarterback sack and 6 1/2 tackles for loss. As a senior, Eilers was a second team all-state selection as an offensive tackle and a unanimous first team all-district selection. He helped the Falcons to a 4-5 record, beating Davis County for the first postseason win in program history. Basketball: Eilers was a three-year letterwinner as a post player. As a senior, Eilers averaged 2.6 points and 3 rebounds while shooting 40.6 percent from the field. Wrestling: Eilers earned one varsity letter as a sophomore. Track and field: Eilers was one of the top discus and shot put throwers in the state, earning three varsity letters. He was a two-time state qualifier in the discus, qualified for state once in the shot put and was a Drake Relays qualifier in the discus as a senior. As a sophomore, Eilers placed 16th at state in the discus. This past season, he was fifth in the discus at state and 11th at the Drake Relays and was 13th in the shot put at state. He broke the school discus record at 162-2 1/4. Baseball: Eilers earned one varsity letter as a freshman.

