Lavon Nieman, of Lubbock, Texas, left this world for her eternal home on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Lavon was born in her family home in Swenson, Texas on June 1, 1933, the daughter of Larry Vernon and Alma Mae Stewart. She was six years old when she gave her life to the Lord and was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Aspermont. Lavon graduated from Lamesa High School in 1950 at the age of 16.