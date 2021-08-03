Eagles finish runner-up at Plainfield

PLAINFIELD – If the Zionsville girls golf team is going to be successful this season, they are going to have to rely on their depth and consistency.

That was evident on Monday afternoon at the Plainfield Invite at Deer Creek Golf Course.

The 14th-ranked Lady Eagles had four scores in the 80s, and placed second in the Invite with a 336, finishing behind Westfield to start the season.

“With one junior and four sophomores, that is a solid score to start the season,” Zionsville head coach Maggie Nobbe said. “Every girl shot in the 80s, and every girl didn’t feel like they played their best today – so I am proud of them. I know they are all capable of shooting lower, and we saw that this summer, so I am excited to see us move forward.”

Sophomore Maddie Kaltenmark led the Eagles with an 81 on Monday.

Kaltenmark showed some flashes last year as an occasional varsity player, and after a strong summer, had a solid start on Monday.

“She came out for tryouts, and I was watching her for a couple of holes, and she was really smacking the ball,” Nobbe said. “She has been lifting this summer, so now she can hit is as far as anyone on the team – which is amazing. I’m excited to see what she can do.”

Lucy King had an 84 for the Eagles, with Maddie Diedrich shooting an 85.

Addison Echeverria was the final scoring Eagle with an 86, and Lauryn Herbon shot an 89.

The Eagles may not have a stand-out, constant low score that they have had in the past, but they have five steady players and on any given day, all of them are capable of going low.

“Consistency is key,” Nobbe said. “Getting all five girls confidence, and having a deep team is going to be what’s important for us.”

The Eagles were paired with Brownsburg and Plainfield, two teams they will be battling with for the sectional title and teams they will see multiple times throughout the year.

Zionsville topped Plainfield by a stroke, and topped Brownsburg as well.

“Especially for the first tournament, I think it’s good to play with teams we will see throughout the season,” Nobbe said. “They are teams that always play well with us, so it was a good pairing.”

While the Eagles have some experience back, they are on a paper a really young team.

Nobbe said the Eagles are not only building for the this year, but laying down a foundation for the future as well.

“It’s about building a foundation and getting a lot of confidence in these girls,” Nobbe said. “A few of them, today was their first varsity tournament and they played great and handled it like champs. Hopefully that builds some confidence and let’s them know they can compete with anyone.”

Because of the earlier school calendar this year, the Eagles won’t have as many 18-hole tournaments this week as they normally do.

They are off until Saturday at the State Preview at Prairie View, which starts at 11 a.m.

“The girls all said they want to work on their putting, which is something we will be working on all year,” Nobbe said. “But the big thing for us is placement. All the girls have great swings, it’s all about where we put the ball and making sure we are in places to score. The girls played a lot of tournaments this summer, and got a lot of experience, so it’s now about focusing on those nitty gritty details down and hopefully continue to score lower.”