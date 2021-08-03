First Avenue Requiring Vaccination or Negative Test to Attend Concerts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The CDC on Friday said people who are unvaccinated are twice as likely to be re-infected with COVID-19 as vaccinated individuals. The news comes as concern over the spread of the Delta variant increases, and as large events are taking place. Dr. Michael Osterholm, the leading infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota says now is not the time to let our guard down. “Right now we’re on a journey,” Osterholm said. Osterholm says the next few weeks will be telling in how Minnesota fares with COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Delta variant. “We have more than adequate people...