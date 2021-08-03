Discovery Center Of Idaho’s Titanic Exhibit Closing Soon
Days are number for the Titanic... Exhibition at the Discovery Center of Idaho. It's amazing! And if you haven't seen it yet, you might want to plan your trip... now!. I once took my wife (then girlfriend) on a Titanic themed date; I bought a heart of the ocean necklace from Wal-Mart's website, took her to an Irish Pub for dinner, went to a Titanic exhibit, watched Titanic the movie and steamed up the windows in a stranger's car (jk a bout the last part). It was such an awesome time and NEITHER of us froze to death at the end of the night.mix106radio.com
