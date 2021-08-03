Big Island Man Charged on 22 Drugs, Firearms Offenses
Big Island authorities have charged Loran Jeffrey Gross, 59, with 22 drugs and firearms offenses following an incident late last week. Hawai‘i Island Police Department Area I Vice detectives arrested and charged Gross, of Mountain View, after a report indicated officers recovered 27.2 pounds of dried marijuana, 232 live marijuana plants, 14 rifles, and more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence in that area on Friday, July 30.bigislandnow.com
