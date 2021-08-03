Cancel
Saint Louis County, MN

First Avenue Requiring Vaccination or Negative Test to Attend Concerts

This week started with a variety of health news that impacted the Northland. There was the University of Minnesota instituting an indoor facial covering requirement for everyone, an announcement from Target that said employees would be required to wear a mask while strongly recommending the public does the same, and then the recommendation from St. Louis County officials recommending everyone wear a mask while indoors public settings. This all came after mask requirements were announced for both Grand Casino Hinckley and Grand Casino Mille Lacs as well as Duluth Whole Foods Co-op.

