Lowrie went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over San Diego. For a while, it looked like the infielder's second-inning solo shot would be Oakland's lone run in the contest. Lowrie ended a homer drought dating back to July 16 with his 12th blast of the year Wednesday. He's hitting .259 with a .741 OPS, 54 RBI and 45 runs scored through 399 plate appearances overall as a fairly consistent presence in the middle of the lineup. With the arrival of Josh Harrison at the trade deadline, Lowrie has mostly served as the designated hitter lately, at the expense of Mitch Moreland's playing time.