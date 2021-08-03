Cancel
Alabama State

Amazon Warehouse Workers In Alabama May Get To Vote Again On Union

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon warehouse workers in Alabama may get a second chance to vote on whether to form the company's first unionized warehouse in the United States. A federal labor official has found that Amazon's anti-union tactics tainted this spring's election sufficiently to scrap its results, according to the union that sought to represent the workers. The official is recommending a do-over of the unionization vote, the union said in a release.

