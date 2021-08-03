Butte County confirms first human West Nile virus infection; yellow fever mosquito found

The Butte County Public Health Department has confirmed the first human West Nile virus infection in Butte County.

The infected person is 65 years old and is suffering from the infection, according to a release from the department.

This is the fifth known case of West Nile virus in California with one reported death.

Those infected with West Nile virus generally fall into three categories: no symptoms; a fever illness with fatigue and body aches; or severe illness with neurologic symptoms such as encephalitis or meningitis, the release said. A severe illness can cause symptoms that last several weeks or may be permanent. People aged 50 and older and those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension have a higher chance of getting sick and developing complications.

Also in Butte County, the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District said an invasive species of mosquito, called Aedes aegypti and commonly known as the yellow fever mosquito, has been found. The mosquito was located in Gridley in the area of Highway 99 and East Gridley Road, a release said.

The yellow fever mosquito, so far, has been detected in Chico, Thermalito, Oroville and Gridley.

“The District is working to evaluate the extent of the infestation and we plan to do everything we can to eradicate this mosquito and to protect our residents from the potential disease risk of these invasive mosquitoes,” said Matt Ball, district manager. “Our goal is to control and eliminate this species of mosquito so that it does not become established in our community.”

In response to the detection, the district plans to have door to door inspections, as well as adult surveillance and control, which will include ultra-low volume spraying, barrier treatments and a variety of live mosquito trapping, the release said.

The yellow fever mosquito can “breed in small water-holding containers and prefer being in and around our homes. A breeding ground for this mosquito can be as small as a water bottle cap. Eliminating all standing water regardless of size is essential to effective control,” Ball said.

To help prevent the spread of the mosquito, the district recommends the following actions:

– Inspect a yard for standing water sources and drain water that may have collected under potted plants, in bird baths, discarded tires, and any other items that could collect water.

– Check rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren’t holding water and debris.

– Check and clean any new containers that are brought home and may contain water. The yellow fever mosquito eggs can remain viable under dry conditions for months.

For further information regarding the yellow fever mosquito and the West Nile virus, you may contact the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District at 530-533-6038 or visit www.ButteMosquito.com.