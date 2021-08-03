Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte County, CA

Butte County confirms first human West Nile virus infection; yellow fever mosquito found

By Appeal Staff Report
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago

The Butte County Public Health Department has confirmed the first human West Nile virus infection in Butte County.

The infected person is 65 years old and is suffering from the infection, according to a release from the department.

This is the fifth known case of West Nile virus in California with one reported death.

Those infected with West Nile virus generally fall into three categories: no symptoms; a fever illness with fatigue and body aches; or severe illness with neurologic symptoms such as encephalitis or meningitis, the release said. A severe illness can cause symptoms that last several weeks or may be permanent. People aged 50 and older and those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension have a higher chance of getting sick and developing complications.

Also in Butte County, the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District said an invasive species of mosquito, called Aedes aegypti and commonly known as the yellow fever mosquito, has been found. The mosquito was located in Gridley in the area of Highway 99 and East Gridley Road, a release said.

The yellow fever mosquito, so far, has been detected in Chico, Thermalito, Oroville and Gridley.

“The District is working to evaluate the extent of the infestation and we plan to do everything we can to eradicate this mosquito and to protect our residents from the potential disease risk of these invasive mosquitoes,” said Matt Ball, district manager. “Our goal is to control and eliminate this species of mosquito so that it does not become established in our community.”

In response to the detection, the district plans to have door to door inspections, as well as adult surveillance and control, which will include ultra-low volume spraying, barrier treatments and a variety of live mosquito trapping, the release said.

The yellow fever mosquito can “breed in small water-holding containers and prefer being in and around our homes. A breeding ground for this mosquito can be as small as a water bottle cap. Eliminating all standing water regardless of size is essential to effective control,” Ball said.

To help prevent the spread of the mosquito, the district recommends the following actions:

– Inspect a yard for standing water sources and drain water that may have collected under potted plants, in bird baths, discarded tires, and any other items that could collect water.

– Check rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren’t holding water and debris.

– Check and clean any new containers that are brought home and may contain water. The yellow fever mosquito eggs can remain viable under dry conditions for months.

For further information regarding the yellow fever mosquito and the West Nile virus, you may contact the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District at 530-533-6038 or visit www.ButteMosquito.com.

Comments / 0

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
187
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte County, CA
Health
County
Butte County, CA
City
Gridley, CA
State
California State
City
Oroville, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Butte County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Nile#West Nile Virus#Aedes#Buttemosquito Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox News

Brother of slain Chicago police officer speaks out after deadly shooting: 'God took the wrong kid'

The older brother of slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French spoke out Sunday after she was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop Saturday, according to a report. French, 29, was killed and another officer was critically wounded during an exchange of gunfire with at least one suspect during a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. During the course of the investigation, Chicago police Supt. David Brown said a male passenger opened fire on police, and the officers returned fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy