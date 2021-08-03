Marysville Art Club kick starting ‘Talk ’n Tour’ events

The Marysville Art Club is planning monthly “Talk ‘n Tour” events to give participants a chance to learn more about the city’s history while getting some exercise in the process.

“Let us guide and take you through history with tidbits and local secrets about Marysville that you can rediscover and appreciate at a slow pace — on two feet,” said Judy Mann, founder of the Marysville Info-Center and event organizer, in a press release.

Monthly events are set to kick off this weekend, with the first tour planned for Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Reservations are currently being accepted for the first tour, which will cover “The Hidden Treasurers of Marysville.”

The upcoming tour costs $25 each, which includes a lunch at the Silver Dollar Saloon and an additional surprise at the end of the event.

Each event starts at the Info-Center located at 317 Fourth St., Marysville. To reserve a spot on the tour, call 740-2418 or visit the Info-Center to sign up. Space is limited.

“Let’s get out and rediscover our history,” Mann said in a press release.