Alex Caruso, Bulls Agree To Four-Year, $37M Deal

RealGM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Caruso has agreed to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls. Caruso averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season for the Los Angeles Lakers while also being one of the NBA's better guard defenders. Caruso went undrafted in 2017.

basketball.realgm.com

Alex Caruso
#The Chicago Bulls#The Los Angeles Lakers
