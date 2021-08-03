Best Furniture And Decor Ideas of July 2021

Between Willow Smith shaving her head during a live performance and the anti-bra movement, one thing’s for certain: Unapologetically being exactly who you are is the theme of 2021. Sure, it might have taken tie-dye and bird-watching to get us there, but spending the past year and a half in quarantine provided us with the space and solitude we needed to explore interests we never knew we had. That said, it makes sense that we’d want our post-pandemic decor to reflect more meaning and personality than a “live, love, laugh” sign can offer. It’s only fitting then, that a hybrid approach to design is trending, particularly on TikTok: Introducing Modern Eclectic, the curated, modern-meets-vintage aesthetic that we can’t get enough of.