Interior Design

Best Furniture And Decor Ideas of July 2021

digsdigs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July 2021, we’ve shown you a lot of cool stuff. Here are the most interesting furniture and decor ideas among them. Here are some cool and convenient ideas to store your bike without spoiling the interior. Roman shades are perfect when you want some privacy, when you are eager...

www.digsdigs.com

Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

3 Bedrooms Shipping Container House

Who said container homes cannot be luxurious? As high life is usually associated with expensive items, containers are almost out of the question when it comes to building an expensive home. But shipping containers are not only cheap, but they provide a safe and durable home, not to mention all the room left to get as creative as you want with the design.
Interior Designluxuryrealestate.com

35 Years of Living Room Design

The eighties was an era that embraced bold, loud and over-the-top design. Cotton candy pastels and extravagant drapery juxtaposed with glass block walls and chunky entertainment centers defined eighties living room décor. An abundant use of floral chintz and lace curtains were the hallmark of the Shabby Chic style that was fashionable at the time. Memphis Design was similarly popular; pulling elements from both Art Deco and Pop Art, the colorful geometric shapes and distinctive patterns of Memphis Design were quintessential to the decade.
Interior DesignThe Independent

8 simple tips for making the most of a small bedroom

Arguably we spend more time in our bedrooms than any other room of the house, and we’re conscious for at least some of it, so it’s well worth getting the room right. From inner city tenement blocks to chocolate box cottages, in the housing market space is at a premium, and a lot of the nation’s homes boast shoebox bedrooms in which you’d struggle to swing a cat.
Interior Designbrides.com

Wedding Decor Ideas We Are Stealing From Interior Designers

Designing a wedding can be a lot like designing a house. Your ultimate goal is to have the decor be a reflection of who you are as a couple, while also integrating meaningful mementos, favorite colors, and eye-catching trends. But, venturing beyond the whites and pastels of tradition to incorporate...
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

30 Stylish Contemporary Bathroom Decor Ideas

Contemporary style incorporates of-the-moment materials and up-to-date design trends. As if creating a space that’s worthy of posting isn’t renovation motivation enough, opting for a contemporary bathroom design aesthetic—think sleek lines, natural materials, a neutral color palette and others —is the best way to balance today’s trends with elements you’ll love for years to come. And the best part is the look is one that suits spaces and budgets, both large and small.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

35 Lovely Millennial Living Room Decor Ideas

Are you a millennial redesigning your home? Are you going to sell your house to millennials? Then this roundup is for you – we’ve gathered some tips and ideas that every millennial will love, and we are talking about living rooms. Styles. The most popular styles among millennials are Scandinavian,...
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Design Directory 2021: dining room furniture

Elevate your dining experience with our round-up of the finest contemporary furniture, from sophisticated dining chairs to geometric tables, seductive lighting, and enchanting bar cabinets for an after-supper tipple. The Wallpaper* edit of delectable dining room furniture is part of the Wallpaper* Design Directory 2021 – our annual pick of inspiring new furniture for every room of the house.
Interior Designtheinfatuation.com

The Best Dining Room Furniture For Small Spaces

Our favorite apartment-ready tables, counters, stools, and chairs. In a world where building codes are required to keep developers from making closet-sized apartments, it’s no surprise that many of us live in relatively small spaces. You might only have one room — also eloquently referred to as a “studio” — that you choose to reside in, or you might just have a kitchen that abruptly decides to be a living room too. It can obviously be a challenge to furnish such a space, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have something as essential as a dining table.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Decorative Ideas On Bathroom Sconces

In addition to style, when choosing bathroom fixtures you will have to take into account safety, the type of light or their position. We give you all the tricks for you to choose (well) and a little inspiration. There was light!. Opt for a cold white light, as close as...
Interior DesignRocky Mountain Collegian

5 Useful Ideas for Decorating Your Balcony

Metadescription: Here are 5 useful ideas for decorating your balcony. How to start, what will be of use and everything you need to bring to life all your ideas. Thinking over the style of your apartment, it is worth paying close attention not only to the rooms. The balcony can be the main highlight of the interior of your home. People often turn it into a place to store unnecessary things. By the way, you can design it as an additional room or as a place to relax.
Behind Viral Videospurewow.com

Introducing ‘Modern Eclectic,’ the Funky Design Style That TikTok Can?t Get Enough Of

Between Willow Smith shaving her head during a live performance and the anti-bra movement, one thing’s for certain: Unapologetically being exactly who you are is the theme of 2021. Sure, it might have taken tie-dye and bird-watching to get us there, but spending the past year and a half in quarantine provided us with the space and solitude we needed to explore interests we never knew we had. That said, it makes sense that we’d want our post-pandemic decor to reflect more meaning and personality than a “live, love, laugh” sign can offer. It’s only fitting then, that a hybrid approach to design is trending, particularly on TikTok: Introducing Modern Eclectic, the curated, modern-meets-vintage aesthetic that we can’t get enough of.
Interior Designromper.com

15 Cottagecore Nursery Ideas To Inspire Your Decor

It’s undeniable that the trials and home-bound restrictions of 2020 left many people longing for outdoor space. For some, solace meant a walk through the woods, a meal shared al fresco, or finding alone time in the quiet stillness of nature. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why “cottagecore” resonates with many in today’s technologically propelled life. This more rustic, nature-centric idea has been referred to as a movement, it’s discussed as an aesthetic, it’s been used as a popular hashtag in recent years, and it’s seen by some as an ideal.
Interior DesignOZY

Stunning New Designs for Your Home

Hosting is exciting. But hosting for the first time in over a year is even better. For the longest time, the notion of dinner parties has felt consigned to the pre-pandemic world. No longer. As people start opening their homes up to friends and family again, interior design is now a top pursuit of many an intrepid host. So what’s new, cool and intriguing this summer? Break out the chardonnay or IPAs and join us for a dive into must-have furniture ideas worth your cash, the rising designer stars to know and the trends to take home.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

The Best Decorated Porches With Wicker Pieces

This traditional material continues to be one of the star fibers for making interior and exterior furniture and accessories. Discover the protagonist of the most comfortable and relaxing porches. A summer dining room arranged on the porch by the pool can be the perfect excuse to “abuse” (and enjoy) plant...
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Leaf Home Decor Ideas

Do you love leaves when it comes to home decor? If you don’t have time to look after a forest in your indoor area, but still want to enjoy the feel of leaves, then you can do so. Here are some leaf home decor ideas. Put a Beautiful Green Leaf...
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

The Ideal White Farmhouse With Project Inspirations

There are many different interiors and exterior design styles out there. It can be hard to pick a favorite or even commit to one. Because the most fun is had when phasing in and out of each and every one of them. Farmhouses will always be popular because the time...
Interior Designarcamax.com

Art of Design: Curating Your Collection

My first collection or attempt at displaying items as a child was boxes. Made of any material: cardboard, wood or plastic, I would organizes them by sizes and stack them in all sorts of arrangements. Now that I think of it, this was probably my first foray into architecture and interior design.

