Looking for a little input on Somerset data center plans

Hanover County is planning to build a new Community Center and Library at Montpelier Park. We are considering several options and need your feedback. There are three information and feedback sessions being offered. Everyone who is interested is encouraged to attend one of the three sessions. When: August 5, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. Sessions will include an overview of the project, potential location and facility options, and cost implications. Your feedback is important so it can be shared with the Board of Supervisors to make final decisions to move the project forward. If you are unable to attend, information and an opportunity to provide feedback will be available on the Montpelier Park page of the Hanover County website (www.hanovercounty.gov/244/Montpelier-Park) beginning August 6 through August 20, 2021. If you have any questions, please contact Hanover County Parks and Recreation at (804) 365-4690 or email at [email protected]