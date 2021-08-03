Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Looking for a little input on Somerset data center plans

By Benjamin Joe ben.joe@lockportjournal.com
Lockport Union-Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal residents will be able to provide their input on a potential date center eyed for the former Somerset Coal Generation Station. The public hearing will be held by the Town of Somerset Planning Board at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at town hall. Residents will get to have their say on...

www.lockportjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Planning Board#Lake Mariner Data Llc#The Empire State Data Hub#Somerset Operating Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Centre County, PAState College

College Township Seeks Public Input on Pedestrian Plan

College Township is asking for the public’s input as it puts together a Pedestrian Facilities Master Plan that would fill connectivity gaps in the township’s sidewalk and multi-use path network. Through Sept. 30, a link on the township website will lead visitors to an integrated web-mapping application to provide recommendations...
South Boston, VAyourgv.com

South Boston looking for input on boat landing

Plans to construct a boat landing on the Dan River in the Riverdale area of South Boston are moving forward. The town of South Boston is seeking public input on the project before getting the green light to proceed. “This is the first step,” explained South Boston town manager Tom...
Putnam County, TNnewstalk941.com

PCSS Designing New School To Fit Budget

Putnam County Schools working to fit the system’s new school project into the $44 million bond budget. Director of Schools Corby King said he met with Upland Design Group last week with the goal to cut some 10,000 square feet from the building. “It has a lot of square footage...
Everett, WAmyeverettnews.com

Everett Releases Initial Feedback From Future Park Planning Survey

The City of Everett, Washington is working on an update of its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan known as PROS. This week the Parks Department released some early findings and feedback from those who participated in an online survey. The City says the PROS plan will allow Everett to be eligible for state grants through the Washington State.
Politicsmonvalleyindependent.com

Rostraver Township: Development projects approved

Rostraver Township Commissioners recently approved two projects — one for a housing development, the other for a new store. The Willowbrook Planned Residential Development conditional use request was approved on a 3-2 vote, with commissioners Henry Boldyzar Jr. and John Lorenzo voting against it. The conditional use request was made because the developer replaced townhouses in the development plan with duplex units known as carriage homes.
Niagara County, NYLockport Union-Sun

Niagara County Produce celebrates 60 years

Incorporated in 1961, Niagara County Produce is celebrating its 60th anniversary at the place where it all began. The store will be closing early at 7 p.m. on Sunday to throw a party for employees with a DJ and food trucks from 6:30 to 9:30 p,m. at their original location at 8555 Transit Road in East Amherst.
Politicshillsboroughnc.gov

Provide Input on Countywide Racial Equity Plan

Work on a countywide racial equity plan is continuing, and community members are invited to virtual meetings on the plan this month. During the virtual sessions at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 and 7 p.m. Aug. 17, you will receive information about the work thus far and will be able provide input and direction on the plan’s development. You will also hear how you can work on the racial equity plan.
Somerset County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Somerset County seeks input on use of casino revenue grant

Public input is being sought by Somerset County on how it should spend its 2022 Casino Revenue Grant. Residents are invited to join the county Division of Transportation at a virtual public hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, via Zoom. To access the meeting, go to https://bit.ly/ZoomPublicHearing2021. In...
EducationWCBC Radio

ACPS Reopening Plan Available for Review and Input

A draft copy of the ACPS 2021-2022 Reopening Plan is available for stakeholder review and input on the ACPS website under the Parent Resources section. All Maryland school districts are required to update plans for the coming year and post the updated plans prior to the start of the school year.
Lakewood, WAThe Suburban Times

Public Input Requested to Shape JBLM Growth Plans

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A public survey is now open to invite public input on growth plans for Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM). The South Sound Military and Communities Partnership (SSMCP) is developing a 2022 Growth Coordination Plan (GCP) for Joint Base Lewis-McChord and the surrounding region. SSMCP invites the public to participate in the survey.
Hanover County, VAhanovercounty.gov

Public Input Session - Community Center and Library at Montpelier Park

Hanover County is planning to build a new Community Center and Library at Montpelier Park. We are considering several options and need your feedback. There are three information and feedback sessions being offered. Everyone who is interested is encouraged to attend one of the three sessions. When: August 5, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. Sessions will include an overview of the project, potential location and facility options, and cost implications. Your feedback is important so it can be shared with the Board of Supervisors to make final decisions to move the project forward. If you are unable to attend, information and an opportunity to provide feedback will be available on the Montpelier Park page of the Hanover County website (www.hanovercounty.gov/244/Montpelier-Park) beginning August 6 through August 20, 2021. If you have any questions, please contact Hanover County Parks and Recreation at (804) 365-4690 or email at [email protected]
Manatee County, FLmymanatee.org

Manatee County seeks public input in developing Mobility Plan

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (Aug. 5, 2021) – Manatee County Transportation Planning Division is seeking public input for a Mobility Plan that will help meet the growing needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists in Manatee County. From now through the end of August, County residents are encouraged to visit www.mymanatee.org/mobility to...
ocala-news.com

Ocala, Marion transportation officials seeking public input on ‘Congestion Management Plan’

Officials from the Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization are seeking public input on the county’s congestion woes. The Congestion Management Plan (CMP) “outlines a formalized approach to identify traffic congestion issues along the roadways and intersections of Marion County,” according to the Ocala Marion TPO. Among other goals, the plan...
PoliticsCrookston Daily Times

MnDOT, Tourism Center asking for input on teleworking project

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the University of Minnesota Tourism Center have partnered to better understand Minnesota workers’ experience with telecommuting before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Surveys were developed to gather information from both workers and employers. The surveys take 10-15 minutes to complete, and contributions to...
Ashley, NDnewsdakota.com

Input Meeting For Highway 11 Improvements Planned

ASHELY, N.D. (NDDOT) – A public input meeting will be held August 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The American Legion Hall in Ashley. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed improvements...

Comments / 0

Community Policy