Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corbin, KY

OFF TO A GOOD START: Corbin's Kimberly Helton places 12th, North Laurel's Kendall Hacker follows with a 14th-place finish during Tri-County Girls' Golf Tournament

By Les Dixon
Posted by 
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TikwC_0bFr4G7F00

LONDON — North Laurel, South Laurel, Corbin, and Whitley County opened their respective golf season’s Friday in the Tri-County Girls' Golf Tournament.

North Laurel finished with a third-place effort after tying Estill County for a second-place but ended up losing the scorecard playoff.

Joel Prichard's Lady Jaguars shot a 407 while first place Owen County turned in a 326, and Estill County finished with a 407. Wayne County placed fourth with a 410 while Montgomery County (445), and Pike Central (455) followed — South Laurel, Corbin, and Whitley County didn't have enough players competing to participate for the team title.

Corbin’s Kimberly Helton turned in a 12th place effort, finishing with a 91 while North Laurel’s Kendall Hacker (94) and Kinsley Blair (97) finished 14th and 15th. North Laurel’s Mea Anderson placed 18th with a 101 while Whitley County’s Caylie Mayne finished 21st with a 103.

South Laurel’s Allysa Siler finished 25th with a 110 while North Laurel’s Lily Cate Chesnut finished 29th with a 115. Lady Jaguar Aubrey Monaco turned in a 34th place effort by shooting a 121 while Corbin’s Brooke Elliott turned in a 35th place finish with a 121. South Laurel’s Lilly Hoskins placed 39th with a 138 while Lady Cardinal teammate Sophey Smith turned in a 40th place effort with a 145.

Comments / 0

The Times-Tribune

The Times-Tribune

Scranton, PA
2K+
Followers
49
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times-Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitley County, KY
Sports
Corbin, KY
Sports
City
Corbin, KY
City
London, KY
County
Whitley County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Pike Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox News

Brother of slain Chicago police officer speaks out after deadly shooting: 'God took the wrong kid'

The older brother of slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French spoke out Sunday after she was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop Saturday, according to a report. French, 29, was killed and another officer was critically wounded during an exchange of gunfire with at least one suspect during a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. During the course of the investigation, Chicago police Supt. David Brown said a male passenger opened fire on police, and the officers returned fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy