OFF TO A GOOD START: Corbin's Kimberly Helton places 12th, North Laurel's Kendall Hacker follows with a 14th-place finish during Tri-County Girls' Golf Tournament

LONDON — North Laurel, South Laurel, Corbin, and Whitley County opened their respective golf season’s Friday in the Tri-County Girls' Golf Tournament.

North Laurel finished with a third-place effort after tying Estill County for a second-place but ended up losing the scorecard playoff.

Joel Prichard's Lady Jaguars shot a 407 while first place Owen County turned in a 326, and Estill County finished with a 407. Wayne County placed fourth with a 410 while Montgomery County (445), and Pike Central (455) followed — South Laurel, Corbin, and Whitley County didn't have enough players competing to participate for the team title.

Corbin’s Kimberly Helton turned in a 12th place effort, finishing with a 91 while North Laurel’s Kendall Hacker (94) and Kinsley Blair (97) finished 14th and 15th. North Laurel’s Mea Anderson placed 18th with a 101 while Whitley County’s Caylie Mayne finished 21st with a 103.

South Laurel’s Allysa Siler finished 25th with a 110 while North Laurel’s Lily Cate Chesnut finished 29th with a 115. Lady Jaguar Aubrey Monaco turned in a 34th place effort by shooting a 121 while Corbin’s Brooke Elliott turned in a 35th place finish with a 121. South Laurel’s Lilly Hoskins placed 39th with a 138 while Lady Cardinal teammate Sophey Smith turned in a 40th place effort with a 145.