Beloit, WI

Terry Lynn Adleman

Beloit Daily News
 5 days ago

Weeki Wachee, FL - Terry L Adleman,76, of Weeki Wachee, Florida, passed away suddenly on July 20, 2021, doing what he loved most, helping others. He was born in Beloit, WI on February 28, 1945. In 1963, he moved to Eau Claire, WI and started his career in the family business of One Hour Martinizing. He and his father continued to build the business and added 3 plants in Eau Claire and one in Chippewa Falls. Later, the name was changed to Adleman’s Dry Cleaning. Terry’s career also included commercial rental property. He built, operated, and maintained Pinehurst Shopping Center for the past 44 years. In 2001, he built a home in Florida and moved from Wisconsin to enjoy the weather. The neighborhood became friends, and he treated them like family. He equipped his golf cart with tools, so he could help everyone out with their projects. Because he was always out and about in the neighborhood, he was fondly dubbed “The Mayor”. His kids have a favorite motto, “If all else fails, call Dad”. He was quick with his advice and would be there to help whenever he could. Even in death, Terry continued to help others with the gift of tissue donation. Terry was passionate about flying, and built his very first airplane. This lead to many adventures in flying both airplanes and a helicopter. He also fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning and flying a Learjet. “It was a rocket”, he’d say! He also enjoyed fishing and boating. Terry considered the Gulf of Mexico his private playground. Anyone that knew Terry knows that he was a proud American and supported Making America Great Again. Just days after he died, the neighbors gathered by the firepit, and proceeded to his beloved flag pole to lower it to half mast in his honor.

Beloit, WI
Obituaries
