Beloit, WI - Sonja E. Brill, 82, passed away more than a year ago on April 3, 2020 in Beloit, WI. Due to pandemic restrictions, no services were held at that time. She was born on September 22, 1937, the daughter of Orlo and Chloe (Clary) Weston. She was raised and attended schools in Beloit, graduating from Beloit Memorial High School in 1955. High School sweethearts, Sonja and Wesley Brill were married in 1958. After living in four states over several years, they returned to Beloit to raise their daughters.