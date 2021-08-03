Gators foes from SEC Media Days: Davis and Daniels crucial for Georgia to hit goals

College football’s preseason has been dominated by conference realignment talks in recent weeks with the news of Texas and Oklahoma moving from the Big 12 to the SEC following the 2024-25 season. With the future of the Big 12 now in question and the SEC tightening its grip on the college football landscape, many have questioned the future of the remaining Power Five conferences. Texas and Oklahoma have contracts with the Big 12 through 2025, which is why they will not join the SEC until then. However, if the Big 12 collapses at any point before that, the Longhorns and the Sooners could find themselves in college football’s premier conference sooner rather than later.