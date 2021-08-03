Gators foes from SEC Media Days: Davis and Daniels crucial for Georgia to hit goals
There is no doubt about the importance of quarterbacks when talking about national championship teams. The last four national championship teams had starting quarterbacks that went on to be first rounders in different NFL Drafts. Mac Jones (Alabama 2020), Joe Burrow (LSU 2019), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson 2018), and Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts (Alabama 2017, Hurts was round two) all showed how important the position is. That is what Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are hoping JT Daniels can be for them this season. It’s also a common theme that defense wins championships and Georgia has reportedly one of the best defenders in America playing up front in Jordan Davis.247sports.com
