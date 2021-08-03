Cancel
‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 3 Episode 2 Recap: “Give Me One Reason”

By Rebecca Murray
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason three episode two of The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico opens with Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) arguing over how to get info out of Jones (Nathan Dean). Isobel suggests water while Michael believes their problem can be solved with a show of firepower. Isobel disarms her brother and reminds him they can’t kill an alien who claims to come in peace. “It’s too ironic,” says Isobel, absolutely nailing the situation.

New Mexico State
Jeanine Mason
Lily Cowles
Michael Trevino
Tyler Blackburn
