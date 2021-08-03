‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 3 Episode 2 Recap: “Give Me One Reason”

Why Women Kill Season 2 officially transforms Alma Fillcot (Allison Tolman) into the formerly evil and powerful Rita Castillo (Lana Parrilla). It’s interesting because as this season has progressed, we’ve seen Alma and Rita exchange lives in every manner. Alma is now at the top of her game, manipulating people to do her bidding and a part of the Elysian Garden Club as she had always wanted, but it’s at the expense of losing the respect and love of Bertram (Nick Frost). Rita, on the other, is now penniless, homeless, and hated by anyone that once loved her.