Lessons learned: Addressing the pandemic through care collaboration

“You can’t love anybody better than a nurse, and nobody will ever love you better!”. Greg Jones, RN, MSN, CEN (Los Angeles, CA) Greg Jones is a man who has often traveled the difficult road to beautiful places. He was struggling with nicotine addiction and attending a smoking cessation class when he met a male nurse for the first time. “He was not stereotypical of what I thought a nurse would be and I was like, cool!” Greg had been enlisted in the Navy for 13 years. The nurse told him about a program that would allow him to become a Navy Officer through nursing. Greg had never considered health care. He was a Fire Controlman. His job was to launch Tomahawk missiles off of battleships during the Gulf War. The fight was long and his heart was heavy with the burden of lives lost. He thought this opportunity to become a nurse might be a sign from above. “Nursing was noble. It was a way to balance the lives I had taken. It was atonement.”