The Indianapolis Colts may need to look for a veteran reinforcement after the Carson Wentz injury. Nick Foles should be available. The Indianapolis Colts could be without QB1 Carson Wentz into the 2021 regular season and surgery is one of the options on the table after suffering a foot injury at training camp. This is undoubtedly unwelcome news coming out of Colts camp, which has unfortunately been sort of loaded with unwelcome news.