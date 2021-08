The athletics are here at Tokyo 2020 after a thrilling first week of action at the Olympics.And the first final will be the men’s 10,000m with a fascinating final in store.A new champion will be crowned, with Mo Farah unable to qualify after taking gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016.The race at the Japan National Stadium will begin at 12:30pm BST (20:30 local time) on Friday, 30 July.World record holder Joshua Cheptegei (26:11.00) is among the favourites, but the race is wide open.Jacob Kiplimo will fancy gold, too, having registered the fastest time in the world this year...