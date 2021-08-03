Atlantic School Board meets for Emergency Meeting on Tuesday

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board will meet Tuesday night for an emergency meeting to discuss and take action on temporary locations for the Atlantic Middle School Students within the community after a roof fire caused significant water damage to the building.

Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says 85-percent of the structure received minor to severe damage. Since then, the School Administration and School Board acted swiftly along with the district insurance company and approved a mitigation company to clean the waterlogged building. As of late last week, crews removed the water from the structure.

The next big decision is placing the students within the community. School administrators are in the planning phases to move the classes to temporary locations. The School Board will discuss and take action on that plan at the meeting on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at the High School Media Center.

The board will also take action on the district technology purchase.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the school youtube page.