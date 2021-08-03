Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bessemer, AL

Union: NLRB officer recommends new vote for Amazon workers

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe union that tried — and failed — to organize Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama may get a do-over. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on Monday said that a hearing officer for the National Labor Relations Board has recommended that the vote by workers in April to overwhelmingly reject the union be set aside and that another vote be held in its place. The hearing officer determined that Amazon violated labor law, according to the union.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Bessemer, AL
Society
City
Bessemer, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Bessemer, AL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlrb#Union Workers#Amazon Warehouse#Labor Relations#Nlrb#The Associated Press#How Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
Arkansas StatePosted by
NBC News

Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law that...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...

Comments / 0

Community Policy