Since its founding 13 years ago as an online shoe seller, Zalando SE has grown to become one of the largest e-commerce fashion retailers in Europe. Given its roots on the web, it’s not surprising that about 15% of the firm’s 14,000 employees work in technology disciplines. Zalando “has been a data-driven company pretty much from the start,” said Max Schultze, a lead data engineer at Zalando, in a presentation at the Spark + AI Summit last year.