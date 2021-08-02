Cancel
Classima 2.0.4 Classified Ads WordPress Theme

intelprise.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassima 2.0.4 Classified Ads WordPress Theme is a creatively crafted, clean, modern, and classy classifieds ads WordPress theme. For a classified listing and directory website, this theme is perfect. Being Gutenberg optimized, you can design and publish posts most straightforwardly. We created this theme with the Elementor Page Builder so you can customize your website via a drag and drop interface.

Softwareintelprise.com

JNews v9.0.4 WordPress Newspaper Magazine Blog AMP Theme

Description Additional information Why Buy Files from Intelprise? ALL ACCESS PASS FAQ. JNews v9.0.4 WordPress Newspaper Magazine Blog AMP Theme is a theme designed to provide an “All In One” solution for every publishing need. With JNews, you can explore endless possibilities in crafting the best fully functional website. We provide 150+ Homepage Demos that are perfect for your News site, Magazine site, Blog site, Editorial site, and for all kinds of publishing websites. Also provided automatic import feature to replicate one of the JNews demos that you like with just a click.
Computersintelprise.com

Urna 2.3.5 All-in-one WooCommerce WordPress Theme

Urna 2.3.5 All-in-one WooCommerce WordPress Theme is a flexible and customizable WooCommerce Multi-Store WordPress Theme that installs and changes any item in a matter of minutes via Powerful Theme Options. Urna rocks a handy mobile menu which will take your shoppers to their desired product effortlessly. In total, you receive a whopping three hundred pages and get to benefit from the one-click demo content import. Enjoy the multiple contents now and have an eCommerce page up in close to no time. You can create an excellent outcome that will drive your sales and help you grow your business to a new degree.
Softwareintelprise.com

Logistic v6.8 Transportation Business Wordpress Theme

Logistic v6.8 Transportation Business WordPress Theme is a premium responsive WordPress theme created especially for logistic & transportation companies, offices. It is very easy to setup and use. The theme comes with loads of great features like custom components, web fonts, animated content & powerful CSS3 animations. We studied and reviewed hundreds of logistic sites across the web before planning the features of the theme and plugins to ensure we covered all functions and abilities.
Softwareintelprise.com

Zox News v3.11 Professional WordPress News & Magazine Theme

Zox News v3.11 Professional WordPress News & Magazine Theme helps you go from blogger to boss by giving you a wide range of tools and options to give you the most professional-looking and functioning news site on the net. Zox News comes with a mobile-first-design, 8 article layouts, 4 Featured Posts layouts, parallax leaderboard ad, Theia Post Slider, Theia Sticky Sidebar, Reviewer Plugin, Woocommerce-ready, and so much more!
Computersintelprise.com

Hostiko v59.0.0 WordPress WHMCS Hosting Theme

Hostiko v59.0.0 WordPress WHMCS Hosting Theme is specially designed for Web Hosting Companies. It is based on WPBakery Page Builder for WordPress (formerly Visual Composer) and Revolution Slider. Hostiko is built with the latest web technologies (Bootstrap framework,WHMCS Bridge, icon font, etc.) with the care of coding quality to make...
Internetintelprise.com

Martfury WooCommerce Marketplace WordPress Theme v.2.6.9

Martfury WooCommerce Marketplace WordPress Theme v.2.6.9 is a modern and flexible WooCommerce Marketplace WordPress theme. This theme from ThemeForest is suited for multi vendor marketplace, electronics store, furniture store, clothing store, hitech store and accessories store… With the theme, you can create your own marketplace and allow vendors to sell just like Amazon, Envato, eBay. The theme was built for WooCommerce, the most popular eCommerce solution for WordPress, which helps you sell anything online, shippable goods, virtual or digital files.
Softwareintelprise.com

Industrial v.1.6.2 Factory Business WordPress Theme

Industrial v.1.6.2 Factory Business WordPress Theme is a WordPress business theme. It is focused on building websites in the Industrial, manufacturing, factory company niches. We included WPBakery Page Builder (formerly Visual Composer), Revolution slider, WooCommerce support and advanced admin panel. You can set unlimited colors and create unlimited layouts. It can be used for any kind of Industrial or manufacturing type business. With all those features and our excellent support, you just cannot go wrong. Building your perfect WordPress theme will be a joy, why search further, get it now!
Internetintelprise.com

eMarket v4.9.0 Multi Vendor MarketPlace Wordpress Theme

EMarket v4.9.0 Multi Vendor MarketPlace WordPress Theme:. eMarket – Best Multi-Vendor MarketPlace Elementor WordPress Theme 2020 (23+ Homepages & 03+ Mobile Layouts Ready!) eMarket is the best multi vendor marketplace WordPress theme chosen as featured item by Envato Team. Also, as a Power Elite Author with over 11+ years of experience in Web Design, we develop this theme as a key item with beautiful, unique and professional design for all ecommerce website.
Computersintelprise.com

Support Board 3.3.3 WordPress Chat Plugin

Support Board 3.3.3 WordPress Chat Plugin is a WordPress plugin that helps you automate your customers’ communication with artificial intelligence-driven bots and a chat system integrated with the most-used platforms. Save time and use the software you already know and love. Communicate with your customers directly in Slack. Connect Dialog Flow and use rich messages on the fly.
Internetintelprise.com

Picante v.2.4.6 Restaurant WordPress Theme

Picante v.2.4.6 Restaurant WordPress Theme is a modern Restaurant WordPress theme with design for Cafe & Restaurant Pizza and any food related business web site, also, Personal Chef. It comes with features like restaurant menu built-in, online order, pizza delivery, etc. Built with the exclusive Codeless Builder, a front-end editor that can make your job easier to build your culinary website. Also, you can find included WPBakery Visual Composer backend editor. Picante support responsive layout so it looks great on all devices. It has predefined design (demos) for Restaurant, Coffee, Organic Food, Blog, Personal Chef. It also includes Online Reservation and WooCommerce to make money with your website.
Computersintelprise.com

Linoor v1.5.1 Digital Agency Services WordPress Theme

Linoor v1.5.1 Digital Agency Services WordPress Theme is a multipurpose and powerful Digital Services Agency WordPress Theme. It is very easy to customize with a strong admin panel. The theme is highly suitable template for companies that offer web design, web development, internet services, digital marketing, SEO services and all other internet marketing and services related agencies and businesses.
Computersintelprise.com

Woffice 4.0.2 Multipurpose Intranet WordPress Theme

Woffice 4.0.2 Multipurpose Intranet WordPress Theme is all wrapped with an easy-to-customize design inspired by Google’s Material Design, giving it a beautifully modern feel and easy to navigate User Interface. Woffice is fully adaptable to a wide range of applications including Business & Government Intranets / Extranets, School Networks or any Community Network and Associations/Charities.
Computerstechacrobat.com

Which is the best WordPress GPL Site to buy Themes & plugins?

I started my journey in the digital world in 2013, and till then I have worked with many platforms that provide WordPress GPL themes and plugins. In this detailed post, I am going to share my honest review with you about those platforms and their services. For creating a beautiful...
Real Estateintelprise.com

WP Residence Real Estate WordPress Theme v.3.9.1

WP Residence Real Estate WordPress Theme v.3.9.1 is a premium theme designed for independent agents and agencies, but you can also use it to allow users to submit their properties for free, for a fee or based on a subscription. The theme has all the flexibility you need to provide...
Internetmaggrand.com

How To Place AdSense Ad On AMP Pages In WordPress

It could be very frustrating to see the AMP version of your blog not displaying Google ads and as a result, your overall earning is being affected. I know you don’t want to loose your earnings and at the same time, you want to speed up your site for mobile users, which is a very fantastic user experience for any website.
Softwarebusinesstomark.com

PDF Software: 4 Astonishing Adobe Acrobat Alternatives

How many PDFs do you open each week? It seems like just about every important file comes in a PDF these days: books, flyers, even important paperwork. For many people, Adobe Acrobat is the default software to use for PDFs. It’s not the only option available, though–there are several Adobe Acrobat alternatives.
Coding & Programmingmarketresearchtelecast.com

Web development: Bootstrap 5.1 introduces new CSS grid

Version 5.1 of the CSS framework Bootstrap is the first minor release for the still young 5-branch. In addition to experimental support for CSS-Grid, the update also brings off-canvas components within the navigation bar as well as a new placeholder component and much more. CSS-Grid löst Standard-Grid ab. The development...
ComputersTechRepublic

You can learn web development with MySQL, PHP, GitHub, .NET, Blazor and Heroku

With this training, learn the programming languages and database skills you need to begin a new career in data science without taking time off from your day job. Data scientists are among the top 10 professionals to see increased salaries in the past year. So, if you've been thinking about trying to break into a new highly paid field in the tech industry, that could be a smart place to begin, especially since you can start training at your own pace with "The Modern Web Development & MySQL Programming Bundle."
Computersintelprise.com

TheFox Responsive Multi-Purpose WordPress Theme v.3.9.9.9.37

TheFox Responsive Multi-Purpose WordPress Theme v.3.9.9.9.37 is the New ultimate multi-purpose WordPress theme. It is clean, got the newest design, super flexible, responsive, working with the awesome Visual Composer and created with a powerful admin options panel ! This theme is what we call multi-purpose, using the multiple style of TheFox you will be able to create any kind of website, the possibilities are endless ! We have our own support forum if you have any questions or problem, the theme also comes with lifetime updates and we are trying to keep adding new thing in every update. TheFox is super intuitive to use and really user friendly, TheFox include Visual Composer so you won’t need to code anything, we can asure you that even if you don’t know nothing about coding you will be able to create awesome websites. TheFox comes with a lots of awesome features, we’ve highlighted some of our main features below, check them to get an idea of how awesome TheFox is. TheFox include design that can be used for any type of website: business, corporate, portfolio, blog, products, magazine, etc. Buy TheFox and join our awesome community, let’s make TheFox better together!

