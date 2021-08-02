Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Free Will Astrology for the week of Aug. 5

By Rob Brezsny
Anchorage Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19): Filmmaker Federico Fellini had an unexpected definition of happiness. He said it was "being able to speak the truth without hurting anyone." I suspect you will have abundant access to that kind of happiness in the coming weeks, Aries. I'll go even further: You will have extra power to speak the truth in ways that heal and uplift people. My advice to you, therefore, is to celebrate and indulge your ability. Be bold in expressing the fullness of what's interesting to you.

www.anchoragepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Fellini
Person
Colette
Person
Walt Whitman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Free Will#Taurus#Leo#Libra#Scorpio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astrology
Related
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 7/12/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Things fall apart when you're not around. It's the downside to being a motivating personality. It's also what makes you invaluable. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It may feel like you're doing all the back scratching, but trade-offs are part of life. Don't worry. Your itch will get taken care of soon.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for July 10, 2021: Cancer, enjoy some ‘me’ time; Virgo, get moving, eat right

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Wyatt Russell was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on this day in 1986. This birthday star portrayed superhero Captain America in the miniseries “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” He also played J.E.B. Stuart on the miniseries “The Good Lord Bird” and Dud on the series “Lodge 49.” Russell’s film work includes roles in “Overlord,” “Shimmer Lake” and “22 Jump Street.” Wyatt is the son of actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.
LifestyleHello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 12 to 18 July

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Tune into the subtle undercurrents, the non-verbal clues this week which speak volumes about what feeds your soul and who is on-side. Meanwhile Venus and Mars are dancing in the heavens in your creative and romantic corner upping your capacity to make sparky connections that light your fire.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for July 13, 2021: Taurus, inside info gives you the upper hand; Pisces, ground yourself

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Aya Cash was born in San Francisco, Calif., on this day in 1982. This birthday star portrayed Gretchen Cutler on the comedy series “You’re the Worst” from 2014 to 2019. She currently plays Stormfront on “The Boys” and Cheryl on “Welcome to Flatch.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Easy,” “Will & Grace” and “The Good Wife.” On the big screen, Cash’s film work includes roles in “Scare Me,” “Brand New Old Love” and “Social Animals.”
LifestylePosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Sunday, July 11, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo. Aries (March 21-April 19) Children might be an increased responsibility, while romantic partners might disappoint. Oy! This is also a day where sports accidents as well as accidents with children might be at play, so please be vigilant. Meanwhile, social plans will change.
LifestyleElite Daily

This Is Your Most Secret Fear, According To Your Zodiac Sign

If you follow or study astrology, you've probably spent hours upon hours Googling and researching your sign and the qualities associated with it. You’ve probably wondered, “Is this really how I come off?” The interpretations available about each zodiac sign tend to take a positive approach 99% of the time, which can be very uplifting — but can also feel a little too good to be true. Since there’s an array of information to be digested about the zodiac, it's not too often that you come across the not-so-fun facts about your zodiac sign, like your most secret fear.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

The 3 Smartest Zodiac Signs Are Definitely Secret Nerds

If you’re a library regular, community wisdom-holder, mathematics whiz, or just have an extra-sharp memory, there’s a chance you’re one of the smartest signs in the zodiac. Whether or not you like astrology, admit it—aren’t you just a little curious?. Before I get into my lighthearted roundup, a disclaimer: When...
LifestyleThought Catalog

This Is The Affirmation Every Zodiac Sign Needs To Hear Right Now

I understand my steps, even if the path is not clear. Proceeding with caution, slowing down, speeding up, changing course. It’s all okay, Aries. You don’t need to justify your path or explain it to anyone as long as you are self-reflective and transparent with yourself. You are great at changing direction and keeping things flowing into new beginnings. Trust your ability to lead yourself to where you want to be.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These Are The 9 Best Zodiac Pairs For Marriage, So Go Put A Ring On It

When you think about astrological compatibility, it might be in terms of dating or sexual chemistry. In other words, usually, the short-term. But as it turns out, the stars also have plenty of advice to offer when it comes to long-term compatibility, and in particular the best zodiac pairs for marriage. And while short-term and long-term compatibility might share some common qualities — like whether or not your personality types work well together, along with emotional and sexual harmony — marriage compatibility takes additional factors into consideration. For example, for signs to be compatible for marriage, they need to have shared elements, like values, goals, and preferred lifestyle, since you'll be sharing a life together.
Relationshipspurewow.com

The 2 Zodiac Signs Who Are Heartbreakers (& One Who Loves Being in Love)

Relationships are hard work. And while some couples will go to great lengths to make it last forever—going to counseling, planning lavish dates and trying to meet their partner’s every need—others are more than happy to cut ties and move on with their lives. This might have something to do with their sun sign, so find out the two zodiac signs who are heartbreakers and one who loves being in love.
LifestyleElite Daily

The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Lifestyle21ninety.com

Summer Love Forecast: Here Are The 10 Most Romantic Zodiac Signs

The secrets are in the stars – the secrets of romance, of course. Every zodiac sign is capable of showing love to their partner and being a romantic partner, but to what extent? Based on their compatibility with their fellow signs, these ten water, fire, earth and air signs are able to extend an extra amount of compassion to their loved ones.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn In August 2021

You’ll learn self-discipline. You’ll work your ass off to get where you want to go. You’ll learn patience. Good things take time. You can’t fast forward to the future. You’ll learn self-love. You’ll start to see beauty in yourself that was invisible before. Cancer. You’ll learn not to jump to...
LifestyleTODAY.com

August horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Astrologically speaking, August is going to be a very intense month. This means that we will have breakthroughs, shake-ups, breakups and breakdowns. If we embrace the changes at hand, we’ll each be able to transform into the person we are meant to be with ease. These are the key astrological...
LifestyleRedbook

What You Need to Be Happy, by Zodiac Sign

Happiness isn’t one size fits all. It looks different for everyone—and yes, it’s different for each zodiac sign. Your Sun sign’s personality traits mean you thrive under unique conditions—for example, certain signs are happiest when they’re surrounded by loved ones, while others thrive when they’re alone. Once you find what makes your Sun sign soar, you’ll be ready to take on the world. Think of it as your cosmic sweet spot. (BTW, if your Sun sign’s advice doesn’t resonate with you, check your Moon sign too.)
LifestyleSHAPE

Your August 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

For many, August feels like summer's final act — those last few glowy, sunshine-laden, sweat-inducing weeks before students head back to class and Labor Day arrives. Technically, the summer season goes until the Fall Equinox on September 22; however, the shift to prioritizing preparation and organization over Leo-loved play and pleasure begins to take hold when Virgo season kicks in on August 22.
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reminder Each Zodiac Needs About Love And Relationships

Your heart is more resilient than you think. It might hurt now, but it will heal. You shouldn’t walk away at the first sign of trouble. But you shouldn’t stay if you’re the only one trying to fix problems, either. Gemini. Love doesn’t get easier as you get older. You...
LifestyleElite Daily

Your Weekly Horoscope Is A Bit Of An Astrological Roller Coaster

Get ready, because you’re in for a week filled with astrological ups and downs. You might feel the burn immediately, because on Aug. 2, the sun in Leo will oppose Saturn — planet of limitations and restriction — which could definitely put a damper on things. Right now, the sun wants everyone to party all through the night, but Saturn is more like the cranky neighbor who keeps asking you to turn the music down. This stand-off between both planets could leave you feeling strained, as though everything is harder than it needs to be. But don’t worry, your August 2, 2021 weekly horoscope is just getting interesting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy