Oil prices slip, rebound runs out of steam on demand worries

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) -Crude oil prices reversed course after an early bounce on Tuesday, as concerns over coronavirus curbs combined with slowing factory activity in key markets weighed on sentiment. Brent crude oil futures shed 26 cents, or 0.4%,to $72.63 a barrel, as of 0645 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...

