Lacrosse purists are not easily taken aback with events at a box game but, when the Portland Voodoo took on the Everett Express, even the most jaded fan took notice. This leads to the insanity in Seattle. An average game may witness a combined 20 to 25 goals. What if I told you, each team had that many? What if I told you that the Voodoo lit the lamp twenty times and got blown out?