Dragic, along with Precious Achiuwa, has been dealt from the Heat to the Raptors in the sign-and-trade involving Kyle Lowry, independent NBA writer Marc Stein reports. The 35-year-old point guard is coming off another solid season in which he averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 26.7 minutes. If he stays in Toronto, he can see a similar workload and put up comparable numbers. However, there's always a chance he ends up somewhere else, as the Raptors are engaging in a rebuild, and Dragic doesn't exactly fit the timeline.