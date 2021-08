MTV formed me and I am literal garbage and don’t exist without what MTV did to my brain. I was the little kid who locked his grandparents out of their bedroom so he could watch the new Stevie Nicks “Stand Back” video in peace, ignoring their loud and frantic knocks. My introduction to gay people was Pete Burns in the “You Spin Me Round” video, thank god. I got my work ethic from watching Janet and Madonna chair dance, a lost art that I worship more than any other art. My great desire for a life of sin and glamour came from being seven and watching the great ZZ Top videos, RIP DUSTY HILL. At seven, I knew that I wanted the life that bad girls and a ZZ Top keychain could bring me. Anyways, I wondered what MTV videos changed everybody else’s lives the most. So I texted 40 major people to find out their answers.