The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted 3-0 at the regular meeting on July 27, 2021 to accept a traffic study and develop a traffic-calming plan for the length of Lawrence Street between Landover Boulevard and Barclay Road. Lawrence Street is commonly used as a cut through to avoid Cortez Blvd and Mariner Blvd. The board also directed the Department of Public Works to develop a county-wide policy determining how much funding the county will provide to install traffic-calming devices, with or instead of a local tax on affected residents. (Municipal Services Benefit Unit or MSBU).