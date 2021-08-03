Cancel
Bishop Barber on voting rights: Don't negotiate away 15th amendment of Constitution

Cover picture for the articleJust days before the 56th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act being signed into law, protestors gathered in front of the Hart Senate Office building on Monday calling for the protection of voting rights and the abolition of the filibuster. While the protest was peaceful, more than 200 were arrested, including Bishop William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, which organized today's protest. Bishop Barber joins The ReidOut to discuss.Aug. 3, 2021.

