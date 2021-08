Typically, when I hear about some of the viral TikTok food trends (like. , pesto eggs and the like), I’m hesitant to try them. HOWEVER, I am officially on board with pasta chips! These air fryer pasta chips are the tastiest snack I didn’t know I needed in my life! Who thinks of these things? I don’t think I ever would have thought to toast cooked pasta in an air fryer, but these crispy pieces are incredibly delicious. Sometimes we need a little variety to add to our snack menus as the kids eat us out of house and home.