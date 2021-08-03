planted staircase penetrates exposed concrete construction in tokyo by mamm design
Mamm design has renovated a 33-year-old bookbinding factory into a four-story residence with an integrated office in tokyo, japan. in this project, the architects refrained from redesigning the structure, proceeding only to dismantling several pre-existing elements. the resulting construction presents an interesting blend of old and new characteristics, while concrete, brick, wood, and a new planted ‘green staircase’ complete the materiality palette of the project.www.designboom.com
Comments / 0