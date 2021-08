J.R. Richard, one of the most intimidating pitchers in baseball history and one of its most tragic tales, died on Wednesday, it was confirmed by the Houston Astros. He was 71. James Rodney Richard stood 6-foot-8, and a strapping 222 pounds at his peak with the Houston Astros. He was armed with an overpowering fastball, reportedly 100 mph, a 94-mph slider, and he was wild enough to make every at-bat uncomfortable. Richard led the National League in strikeouts in 1978 with 303 and 313 in 1979. Before the 1980 season, the Astros signed Nolan Ryan to team up with Richard.