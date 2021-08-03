Cancel
Bucks County, PA

PENDEL LEAGUE: LOMA sweeps Bucks County, gets championship rematch with Horsham

By Ed Morlock emorlock@21st-centurymedia.com @emor09 on Twitter
Montgomery News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABINGTON — Ever since the 2020 Pendel Baseball League season ended, LOMA has wanted a rematch with Horsham. After Monday evening, their wish has become a reality. The top-seeded LOMA Baseball Club completed a three-game sweep over fifth-seeded Bucks County, winning Game 3 3-0 at Alverthorpe Park, in the semifinals to set up a meeting with No. 2 Horsham in the championship next weekend.

Baseball
Sports
Sioux Falls, SDkotatv.com

Sioux Falls wins little league state championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Sioux Falls All Stars defeated the Harney All Stars 6-3 Monday night to claim the Little League state championship. Sioux Falls qualifies for the Midwest Regional in Indiana where it will play for a trip to the Little League World Series.
Littlestown, PAshipnc.com

Stars sweep Frederick, advance to South Penn League semifinals

Last season, the Shippensburg Stars bowed out of the South Penn League playoffs by being swept in their opening round series by the Littlestown Dodgers. This year, the No. 1 seeded Stars turned the tables, taking out the No. 8 seed Frederick Flying Dogs in the first two games of their best-of-three opening round playoff series this weekend.
Missoula, MTravallirepublic.com

Billings Boulder-Arrowhead sweeps Missoula Mt. Jumbo-Westside in Little League state championship, heads to regionals

MISSOULA — Billings Boulder-Arrowhead is heading to regionals. The 11-12 Little League team punched its ticket by completing a sweep of Missoula Mount Jumbo-Westside in the state championship series. Boulder-Arrowhead followed up its 5-0 win Friday with a 13-3 run-rule victory Saturday in the best-of-three series at the Renny Malach Complex.
Pennsylvania StateMercury

Upper Providence captures Pa. Little League championship

Another state champion in baseball emerged from the area this week. Upper Providence added its name to the list at the Little League level when it capped a strong run through the Pa. State Tournament Friday by edging Greencastle, 2-1, in the second of two championship series games played at Conyngham’s Whispering Willows Park.

