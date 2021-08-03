Cancel
NFL

Re: China Grove

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

I almost forgot what a great song this is. Yeah, wrong bored moran! Still beats all this vaccination argumentative BS!!. day for several reasons. Earlier that Sat afternoon was the Notre Dame game, which we seemingly would win, until Joe Montana led them to a comeback victory. The infamous "silent treatment" game for their coach Dan Devine. That ND team was loaded and so were we. In fact, that game featured 38 future NFL players, which is probably still a record. And yeah, ND was nat'l champ in 77.

Joe Montana
Dan Devine
South Bend, INtigernet.com

Re: ^^^This

The more obvious choice, after the babies in South Bend, is Cincinnati. Or "Cincinnata" as they say!. 2. High school football is huge there and it would be great for recruiting. 3. They are better in football than WV (Now and probably longer term) The more obvious choice, after the...
Golftigernet.com

Re: @ The Utah Championship . . .

With the Leader sitting @ +35 . . . Jonathan had a nice day going +8 today, putting him @ +20 and in a T-29th Place . . . a move Up the Leaderboard of 16 Places. Doc gets a special tip of the cap, not from starting his first nine holes with 2 bogies and a double bogey putting him @ -5 for the day @ the turn . . . rather, for his ability to regroup, finding SIX birdies on his homeward nine!!! Never give up!!! His +6 today put him in a T-41st Place . . . an Upward move of 4 Places.
NFLNevada Appeal

Joe Santoro: Reno to Michigan to NFL for McNamara?

Jim Harbaugh seems to have an affection for Reno-area quarterbacks. Harbaugh, then the San Francisco 49ers head coach, drafted Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2011 and got to the Super Bowl the following season. Harbaugh, now the University of Michigan head coach, is heading into fall camp this week with former Damonte Ranch High standout Cade McNamara as his No. 1 quarterback.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Former Clemson OL signs with Bears

A former Tiger is back in the NFL. Former Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka has signed with the Chicago Bears, the team announced on Sunday. Cervenka was brought in for a team visit this week after a few injuries on the offensive line. He previously has a short stint on the Bears roster in May Read Update »
Golftigernet.com

Re: Jensen Castle

I didn’t realize until this afternoon that Jensen, who is from West Columbia, is in the finals of the USGA Women’s Amateur today. She practiced and took lessons at the range that I use. The match is currently tied and is being broadcast on TGC.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Campus discussion

Day included running across the #### above the Clemson Football practice fields. I was even caught by a Greenville News cameraman while running across the #### in an heavy snow storm. I'm now 62 years old, so walking is more my speed than my running days 40 years ago. That...
Sportstigernet.com

Re: MODS PLEASE TAKE THIS TRASH OUT

Why would it not be a bad assumption that Doty will become very good?. He showed absolutely nothing last year that would lead anyone to believe he will become a very good qb in the sec. He was wildly inaccurate with throws 10+ yards downfield and couldn’t read a defense, at all. He is a decent scrambler but he will need a much better skill set to become a good starting qb in the sec.

